Nick Kyrgios Speaks Out Against Andrew Gaze’s Bias Towards South East Melbourne Phoenix

In a recent Christmas Day contest between the South East Melbourne Phoenix and the Tasmanian Jack Jumpers, the Phoenix emerged victorious with an 85-77 win. However, tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who is a part-owner of the Phoenix, took issue with Australian basketball icon Andrew Gaze over his commentary bias against the club.

Kyrgios expressed his frustration on social media, stating, “Since day 1 @AndrewGaze10 hated on @SEMelbPhoenix… have never heard you say anything positive about the club,” and called for more objectivity from Gaze as a broadcaster.

Gaze responded claiming he was unaware of the specific comments that upset Kyrgios but defended his balanced commentary alongside fellow commentators Jack Heverin and Liam Santamaria.

While the feud between Kyrgios and Gaze escalated, majority owner of the Phoenix, Romie Chaudhari, supported Kyrgios’ assessment, stating, “Facts… Couldn’t have said it any better!”

This is not the first instance of Kyrgios engaging in a war of words, as he recently clashed with tennis legend Boris Becker. Kyrgios claimed that current players would outperform their predecessors, to which Becker responded questioning why he spoke about a sport he supposedly hated.

The drama continued when Becker criticized Kyrgios’ lack of success and his recent move to OnlyFans. Kyrgios retaliated alluding to Becker’s legal troubles and time spent in jail.

The latest statement from Becker advises Kyrgios to respect the past of the sport and express gratitude towards former players who paved the way for the current level of success and monetary prizes in tennis.

Kyrgios, not one to back down, hit back at Becker, stating he has brought millions of fans to the sport and made money for everyone without the help of others.

This ongoing controversy illustrates Kyrgios’ inclination to speak his mind and challenge individuals within the sporting world, even as he deals with his own injuries and misses out on major tournaments like the Australian Open.