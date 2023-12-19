Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker Engage in Heated Twitter Feud

A social media feud between tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker has been causing a stir in the tennis world for almost a week now. The tension between the two started when Becker responded to comments made Kyrgios about the current state of the game compared to the past. Becker questioned Kyrgios’ credibility, pointing out that he has never won a major championship as a player or coach.

Kyrgios, known for his candid and outspoken nature, fired back stating that the game has evolved significantly since Becker’s era. He highlighted the difference in serving speeds and argued that players like him, who consistently serve at high speeds and aim for corners, have changed the game.

The feud escalated further as Kyrgios took a swipe at Becker’s personal life and legal issues. Becker, in turn, emphasized the importance of respecting the past and acknowledging the contributions of former players in shaping the tennis world we know today.

The heated exchanges continued with Kyrgios defending his impact on the sport, citing his global popularity and ability to attract new fans. He also pointed to his off-court ventures, such as his appearance on Netflix’s “Break Point,” as evidence of his successful career outside of the sport.

As the feud reached its peak, Kyrgios declared that he has never undermined the achievements of legendary players like Becker and that he has simply built his own brand in his unique way.

It remains to be seen whether this feud will carry over into the new year or if both players will letgones begones. For now, tennis fans are left wondering how this clash of personalities will unfold in the future.