Sir Nick Clegg, Former British Deputy Prime Minister, Sells Over $7 Million in Meta Shares

Former British deputy prime minister, Sir Nick Clegg, who now holds a prominent executive position at Meta (previously known as Facebook), has cashed in shares worth more than $7 million (£5.5 million) within this year alone. Since joining Meta in 2018, Clegg has swiftly risen through the ranks to become one of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s most trusted advisors, currently serving as president of global affairs for Meta and its subsidiaries, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

While the exact details of Clegg’s total pay at Meta are undisclosed, recent filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission reveal his significant share sales throughout the year. In February, he sold $902,000 of Meta shares followed another $1.1 million in May, and an impressive $3 million in August. Just last month, Clegg further decided to cash in an additional 7,276 shares, valued at $2.4 million.

The sale of these shares Clegg demonstrates his increasing financial stake in the company and sheds light on his commitment to Meta’s success. Clegg’s strategic contributions to Meta’s global affairs and his deep involvement in shaping the tech giant’s direction have made him an invaluable asset to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

FAQ:

Q: When did Sir Nick Clegg join Meta?

A: Sir Nick Clegg joined Meta in 2018.

Q: In what position does Sir Nick Clegg currently serve at Meta?

A: Sir Nick Clegg currently serves as the president of global affairs for Meta.

Q: How much did Sir Nick Clegg sell in Meta shares this year?

A: Sir Nick Clegg sold Meta shares worth more than $7 million (£5.5 million) this year.

Q: What are Meta’s subsidiaries?

A: Meta owns subsidiaries such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Q: What is the US Securities and Exchange Commission?

A: The US Securities and Exchange Commission is a government agency that oversees and regulates the financial securities industry in the United States.

Note: The source article does not provide sources or quotes; therefore, no specific sources are referenced in this response.