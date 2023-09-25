Glenn M. Sulmasy Banned from U.S. Coast Guard Academy Grounds

The U.S. Coast Guard Academy has made the decision to ban Glenn M. Sulmasy, the president of Nichols College, from its grounds. Sulmasy, who is currently on voluntary leave, has been accused of exchanging sexually suggestive texts with a student he taught while at the academy. These allegations were brought to light a CNN report.

In an email sent to faculty and staff on behalf of Rear Admiral Michael Johnston, the superintendent of the academy, the ban was announced. The academy also released a public statement from Johnston, stating that every member of the service has the right to a safe workplace free from harassment, bullying, assault, discrimination, and retaliation.

These latest allegations published CNN were not previously reported to the Coast Guard, but they have now been referred to the Coast Guard Investigative Service. Sulmasy’s attorney has not yet commented on the ban. It should be noted that Sulmasy had previously been accused of mishandling a case of sexual assault during his time at the service academy in Connecticut.

Nichols College has confirmed that Sulmasy will be on voluntary leave while the college conducts an independent investigation into his time at the Coast Guard Academy. In the meantime, Bill Pieczynski, the college’s vice president for advancement, is serving as the acting president.

CNN also reported that Coast Guard officials had contacted Bryant University, where Sulmasy was formerly the provost, in 2016 to rescind their recommendation of Sulmasy for the job. It was revealed that Sulmasy had been placed on probation following an internal investigation. However, it is unclear whether Bryant had informed Nichols College about these concerns.

The investigation into Sulmasy continues, and Nichols College has stated that he is to have no contact with faculty, students, or staff during this time. The college will provide an update once the investigation is concluded.

