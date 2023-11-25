French Defender Youcef Atal Detained and Faces Trial for Sharing an Antisemitic Message

French authorities have detained Youcef Atal, a defender for Nice, and have ordered him to stand trial next month on charges of inciting hatred after he shared an antisemitic message online. Atal had been suspended for seven matches Ligue 1 and was also suspended Nice in the aftermath of the controversial post. The incident occurred during a period of global tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

Following Atal’s social media post, Nice authorities launched an investigation and subsequently detained him for questioning on Thursday. The regional prosecutor’s office stated that Atal has been charged with incitement to hatred for religious reasons and will face trial on December 18th. To secure his release, Atal paid a bail fee of €80,000 euros ($87,500) and has been placed under judicial supervision until the trial commences. He is currently prohibited from leaving France unless for international soccer matches.

Atal, who is 27 years old and represents Algeria’s national team, apologized for his actions after allegedly reposting and later removing a video that featured an antisemitic statement made a Palestinian preacher. In an Instagram post, Atal expressed his understanding that his message had shocked some individuals and denounced all forms of violence, emphasizing a global condemnation of violence.

