Nice Defender Youcef Atal Under Investigation for Allegedly Posting Antisemitic Video

Nice defender Youcef Atal is currently under investigation French prosecutors after allegedly sharing an antisemitic video on social media regarding the conflict in Israel and Gaza. The 27-year-old player has since deleted the Instagram post and issued an apology for his actions.

The Nice public prosecutor’s office has initiated a preliminary investigation against Atal on charges “of defending terrorism.” Additionally, he is being investigated for “public incitement to hatred or violence because of a particular religion.” The authorities are taking these allegations seriously and will conduct a thorough inquiry.

On social media, Atal, who has an extensive following of three million on Instagram, expressed his regret for the offensive post, stating, “I am aware that my publication shocked people, which was not my intention, and I apologize for that. I strongly condemn all forms of violence, anywhere in the world, and I support all victims. I will never support a message of hatred. Peace is an ideal in which I firmly believe.”

Youcef Atal, an Algerian international with 31 caps to his name, represented his country in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations. He has been an integral part of Nice’s squad, featuring in six out of eight Ligue 1 matches this season.

The French Football Federation (FFF) ethics council has also taken note of the incident, initiating its own investigation into Atal’s actions. FFF president Philippe Diallo spoke out against hate speech, stating, “Hate speech will not be allowed. They are contrary to the ethics of our sport and the values that soccer relentlessly defends.”

It is important to address and confront instances of hate speech and bigotry, regardless of the platform they originate from. Antisemitism and any form of discrimination have no place in society, and the football community should continue to promote inclusivity, respect, and understanding.

