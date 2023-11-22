Nicolas Cage Enjoys Beach Life in Western Australia While Filming “The Surfer”

Nicolas Cage, the renowned Hollywood actor, is currently embracing the beach life in Western Australia’s South West region as he films his upcoming movie “The Surfer.” Since October, Cage, along with his wife Riko Shibata and their daughter August, has been basking in the WA sunshine and enjoying the coastal charm of the area.

“The Surfer” is a psychological thriller that follows Cage’s character as he returns to his hometown in Australia after spending years building a life in the United States. Filming began in the South West, adding to the authenticity of the movie’s beach-side setting.

During a recent outing to Yallingup beach, Cage had an encounter with two lucky local sisters, Kelly and Janelle. The sisters managed to capture a selfie with the star, who was cruising around in a beach buggy, donning stylish sunglasses and a smile.

To make his stay in WA even more idyllic, Cage is residing in the beach-side mansion of former professional surfer Taj Burrow. This luxurious accommodation allows him to truly immerse himself in the beach lifestyle that he is currently experiencing.

Cage’s presence in Western Australia has not only delighted the locals but also created memorable moments for them. Yallingup resident Joe Jordanoff, a passionate surfer, had the opportunity to take a photo with the Hollywood superstar while he was on set for “The Surfer.” In the picture, Cage appeared bloodied and bruised, showcasing the striking visual effects used in the film.

Amidst his time in Western Australia, Cage dismissed claims of method acting during the making of “Renfield,” a horror comedy film where he plays Count Dracula. The actor shared his enjoyment of blending horror and humor in the movie, aiming to deliver lines that are simultaneously creepy and funny. Cage drew inspiration from previous portrayals of Dracula notable actors such as Sir Christopher Lee, Bela Lugosi, and Gary Oldman.

Through his portrayal of Bram Stoker’s iconic vampire, Cage channels the influence of his late father, August Coppola, who was an esteemed academic and a source of inspiration for the actor’s artistic choices. Cage’s dedication to crafting a character with an aura and distinction befitting Dracula’s longstanding legacy is evident in his performance.

As Cage continues to enjoy the beach life in Western Australia, fans eagerly await the release of “The Surfer” to witness his on-screen transformation and the captivating storyline of this psychological thriller.

