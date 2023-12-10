Man Arrested for Assault After Impersonating Nia Long’s Son

Summary: A man was arrested in Santa Monica after allegedly assaulting a stranger in a park while posing as Nia Long’s son. The impersonator, Tamir Rasool Morris, gave a false identity but was later exposed when he slipped up on his birth year. Despite the incident, the real Massai Dorsey II, Nia Long’s actual son, was not involved.

In a bizarre turn of events, a man found himself in hot water after falsely claiming to be Nia Long’s son and assaulting someone with a tent pole. Tamir Rasool Morris, who attempted to escape the scene, ended up being arrested in Santa Monica last weekend. While Morris initially insisted he was Massai Dorsey II, Nia Long’s 23-year-old son, his true identity was revealed during the booking process.

It is believed that Morris gathered information from social media in order to impersonate Nia Long’s son, showing an unsettling level of knowledge about Massai’s birthday. However, his slip-up on the birth year led to his exposure and subsequent arrest. He is currently being held in jail on a $30,000 bail, facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon and false impersonation.

Authorities have clarified that the real Massai Dorsey II had no involvement in the incident and that his name was used without his knowledge. Meanwhile, Nia Long, the actress and mother of Massai, recently discussed her broken engagement to the Houston Rockets head coach, Ime Udoka. Long shared her insights on the healing process and the importance of prioritizing self-love after a public breakup.

The incidents involving Morris and Long’s broken engagement may seem unrelated, but they both shed light on the resilience and strength of Nia Long. Despite the unsettling nature of the impersonation incident, Long’s spirit remains unbroken and her focus on self-affirmation and personal growth continues to shine through.