NIA Alerts Public About Fake Messages Circulating on Social Media

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has cautioned the public about the circulation of fake messages on social media platforms. The agency has deemed these messages false, malicious, and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

According to an NIA official, these false and misleading messages, claiming to be issued the NIA, have been observed on social media. The messages urge people to report the misdeeds of a particular religion on helpline numbers. However, the NIA has categorically stated that it has not released any such message requesting such information.

The official stressed that these messages are part of a mischievous design to deceive and mislead the public. The NIA’s investigations have revealed that terrorist organizations like the Islamic State (IS) target vulnerable Indian youth and radicalize them through false propaganda.

In response to this, the NIA made an appeal in September 2021 for the public to report any suspicious activity to the authorities, including the NIA’s landline number. The agency reiterates its appeal and urges the public not to be swayed these fake, false, and misleading messages.

The NIA further clarifies that all its official requests to the public are made through its official handle on X (formerly Twitter) and not through forwarding messages on any other social media platforms.

However, the NIA emphasizes that the public is encouraged to join hands with them in safeguarding the country and its people against terrorism sharing information about terrorist activities and individuals.

In conclusion, the NIA alerts the public to remain cautious of fake messages circulating on social media platforms. These messages are intended to spread misinformation and deceit. The NIA urges the public to report any suspicious activities directly to the authorities and not to forward or propagate such false messages.

Definitions:

– NIA: The National Investigation Agency is a central agency of India formed in 2009 to combat terrorism and other national security threats.

– IS (Islamic State): A terrorist group known for its extremist ideology and violent activities globally.

Sources:

– NIA official statement