NI TikTok Star Under Investigation for Keeping Exotic Animals

Summary: The Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed that they are investigating Kyle Thomas, a TikTok influencer who is known for his videos featuring exotic animals. Thomas, who is based in the Lisburn area, has a large following on TikTok and Instagram, where he frequently shares videos of his animals. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are collaborating closely with DAERA to ensure the animals’ welfare and compliance with regulations.

Kyle Thomas, a TikTok star originally from Kent but now living in the Lisburn area of Northern Ireland, is currently under investigation the Northern Ireland Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA). Thomas has gained popularity on social media platforms, boasting 35.4 million followers on TikTok and 1.5 million followers on Instagram, where he showcases his collection of exotic animals.

DAERA’s decision to investigate Thomas comes amidst concerns about the welfare and legality of keeping these animals. While many of Thomas’s followers have been entertained his videos featuring unusual animals, authorities have raised questions about the appropriate conditions and permits required for the ownership of such animals.

The ongoing investigation involves collaboration between the police and DAERA to assess the welfare of the animals and ensure that all necessary regulations are being followed. While it is unclear at this stage what the investigation will uncover, animal welfare activists hope that the scrutiny will help prevent potential mistreatment or illegal ownership of exotic animals in the region.

Keeping exotic animals as pets is a controversial topic, as it raises concerns about animal welfare, conservation, and public safety. Many jurisdictions have laws and regulations in place to govern the ownership and care of exotic animals to mitigate these concerns. The investigation into Kyle Thomas’s activities will shed light on the compliance of his actions with these regulations.

Sources: (source article)