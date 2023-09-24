Social Media Influencer Emma White’s Debut Single Gains Attention from Big-Name Brands

Emma White, a 21-year-old social media influencer with over three million followers, is making her foray into the music industry with her debut single, “Beige Flags.” The song gained popularity even before its release, with brands like Primark and Victoria’s Secret expressing interest in using it. White uploaded a snippet of the track on TikTok, where it reached as high as No. 5 in the music charts.

The inspiration for “Beige Flags” came from a TikTok trend where people shared their red and green flags in relationships. White and her team decided to explore the concept of “beige flags” and wrote a song around it. According to Urban Dictionary, beige flags refer to something that makes you pause and think about a situation or person. The track incorporates Latin elements to give it a unique touch.

White drew inspiration from various TikTok posts related to the topic and aimed to create a pop song that resonated with a wide audience. Despite encountering negative comments online, she remains focused on the positive outcomes. The positive reactions from friends, family, and strangers have been overwhelming and inspiring for White. She hopes that her music will continue to reach new audiences.

The release of “Beige Flags” was timed to coincide with White’s birthday. The song was released independently, and TikTok played a significant role in generating interest and gathering feedback. White hopes to trend the song further on TikTok and potentially create a filter or other interactive features. Businesses like Primark and Victoria’s Secret have already used the song in their videos, showcasing their appreciation for its sound.

White is thrilled the initial success of “Beige Flags” and looks forward to seeing how it performs now that it has been officially released. She acknowledges that she will start earning royalties once the song is fully promoted as a single. The positive response from both fans and brands has fueled her ambition to continue making music and expanding her reach in the industry.

