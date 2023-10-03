Can Smelling Lemon Juice Help with Stomach Problems? Doctor Gives Verdict

Many TikTok users have claimed that sniffing lemon juice can provide relief from stomach problems, such as nausea. The trend has gained significant attention, with videos garnering millions of views. To address this online phenomenon, NHS doctor Dr Karan Raj weighed in with his professional opinion on whether this remedy has any merit.

Dr Raj explained that the sense of smell is connected to the limbic system, which plays a role in regulating our responses to emotions and behavior. He suggested that inhaling the scent of lemon juice or citrus can stimulate the limbic system, potentially relieving symptoms of nausea. Additionally, the aroma of lemon can stimulate the salivary glands and increase the production of saliva. This, in turn, can promote gastric emptying, or the emptying of the stomach, leading to alleviation of nausea symptoms.

Furthermore, Dr Raj noted that the strong scent of lemon can serve as a sensory distraction for the brain. Once a person uses lemon juice to relieve nausea, their brain can become conditioned to associate the aroma with the alleviation of stomach problems.

In relation to this trend, Dr Raj also mentioned that smelling small alcohol wipes could have a similar effect. Isopropyl alcohol, which is found in alcohol wipes, has been shown to reduce nausea.

While these insights from Dr Raj suggest that lemon juice or alcohol wipes might help with stomach problems, it is important to note that these remedies may not work for everyone. Individual experiences and health conditions may vary, and it is always recommended to consult with a healthcare professional for personalized advice.

