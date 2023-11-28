New NHL All-Star Weekend Brings Exciting Changes to Toronto

The NHL All-Star Weekend is making a triumphant return to Toronto this February, and fans have some exciting changes to look forward to. The three-day event will be expanded, starting with the addition of NHL All-Star Thursday, which will be followed the traditional skills competition on Friday and the All-Star Game on Saturday. One of the most anticipated additions is the revival of the All-Star player draft, where four All-Star captains and their celebrity partners will draft teams live in front of the fans at Scotiabank Arena.

In addition to the draft, there will be a special tribute ceremony honoring members of the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, the last team to win the Stanley Cup in the city. The NHL will also feature a 3-on-3 event with the Professional Women’s Hockey League, showcasing the incredible talent of women in hockey.

To make the skills competition even more thrilling, the NHL has completely revamped the format. The focus will be on showcasing the players’ hockey skills rather than gimmicky events. The league wants to bring out the personality of the players, create unique and humorous moments, and make the event memorable for fans.

The NHL is also introducing a fan vote element, where fans can select 12 players to compete in the All-Star Game. The league will announce the player and celebrity captains in January, adding an element of unpredictability and excitement to the event.

Overall, the NHL wanted to refresh the All-Star Weekend and provide a unique experience for both players and fans. Toronto, with its passionate hockey crowd, was the perfect host city to introduce these changes. The league hopes that these new additions will become a permanent part of future All-Star Weekends.

