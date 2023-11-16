NHL Launches Revolutionary Digital Collectible Platform for Hockey Fans

The NHL has taken a bold step into the world of digital collectibles with the launch of NHL Breakaway, a groundbreaking platform that promises an immersive experience for hockey fans. Teaming up with the NHL Players’ Association, NHL Alumni Association, and a renowned platform for gamified digital collectibles, this venture aims to revolutionize the way fans connect with the sport they love.

NHL Breakaway will serve as the official digital collectibles highlight community of the NHL, NHLPA, and NHLAA, offering fans an unparalleled opportunity to collect, trade, display, and participate in set collections. The platform aims to bring the excitement of NHL arenas to collectors presenting compelling graphics, exclusive highlights featuring multiple camera angles, and the natural sounds of the game.

“The momentous launch of NHL Breakaway marks a new era where gamified and social digital collectibles bridge the gap between fans and unforgettable experiences in their favorite sport,” says Sweet CEO Tom Mizzone. By leveraging the NHL’s extensive archive of iconic hockey highlights and incorporating cutting-edge gamification, NHL Breakaway redefines the essence of collectibles, taking fans on a timeless journey through hockey’s most unforgettable plays, players, and teams.

But NHL Breakaway offers more than just collectibles. The platform introduces innovative features like the Trade Lounge, a hub for collectors to trade packs and highlights of their favorite NHL players or specific hockey moments. Additionally, the Public Profiles feature allows fans to integrate their digital collections into their personal profiles, creating a social platform for showcasing their love for the game. Gamification presents fans with exciting challenges to complete sets within specific categories, enhancing the interactive nature of the platform.

NHL executives and association directors are equally enthusiastic about this game-changer. NHLPA’s Jasmine Lew shares her excitement about showcasing the incredible talents of NHL players to a global fanbase in a fun and interactive way. NHLAA Executive Director Glenn Healy expresses pride in NHL Breakaway, as it provides fans worldwide the opportunity to cherish and add these unforgettable moments to their collections.

With the launch of NHL Breakaway, the NHL cements its position at the forefront of innovation in the sports industry. Hockey fans can now embark on a digital journey that offers a combination of collectibles, gaming, and social interaction, creating a vibrant community of passionate fans united their love for the game.

