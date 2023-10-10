How to Watch the NHL 2023 Opening Night Tripleheader Live Stream

The 2023-2024 NHL season is set to kick off with an exciting opening night tripleheader on October 10. The first game features a matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Predators, who missed the playoffs last season, will be looking to start the season strong against the Lightning, who were eliminated in the First Round the Maple Leafs.

The second game of the night will showcase a battle between two talented teams. The Chicago Blackhawks, led No. 1 overall pick Conor Bedard, will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, captained the legendary Sidney Crosby. This game promises to be a clash between a potential star and a future Hall of Famer.

Lastly, the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, will raise their championship banners before taking on the Seattle Kraken. It will be a historic moment as the Kraken play their first official NHL game.

All three games will be broadcasted on ESPN, with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. ET. The first game, Predators vs. Lightning, will kick off the tripleheader, followed Blackhawks vs. Penguins at 8:00 p.m. ET, and Kraken vs. Golden Knights at 10:30 p.m. ET.

If you’re unable to watch the games on TV, you can stream them online through the ESPN app or ESPN.com. Simply log in with your TV provider credentials to gain access to the live stream.

Alternatively, you can also watch the NHL opening night tripleheader on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+. For a monthly subscription fee of $10, ESPN+ offers live streaming of NHL, NFL, NBA, and WNBA games, as well as popular ESPN shows like 30 for 30 and SportsCenter.

If you prefer other streaming platforms, you can also catch the games on Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV. Each of these services has different packages and pricing options.

For those living outside the United States who want to watch the NHL games, it is recommended to use a VPN (virtual private network) with a U.S.-based server. NordVPN is a highly regarded option that offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

Don’t miss out on the excitement of the NHL 2023 opening night tripleheader. Tune in or stream the games to witness the start of another thrilling hockey season.

