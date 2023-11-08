NGO 7amleh Accuses Social Media Platforms of Bias in Censoring Arabic-Language Posts

In its latest report, Haifa-based NGO 7amleh has accused social media platforms of biased censorship of Arabic-language posts, particularly those expressing solidarity with Gaza and criticizing the Israeli government. The organization, which advocates for Palestinian digital rights, claims that Palestinian voices are being disproportionately silenced, severely restricting freedom of expression and access to information.

7amleh’s report has drawn criticism from watchdog NGO Monitor, which alleges that the organization is using gaslighting tactics to hide evidence of online Palestinian terror incitement. NGO Monitor has found celebratory posts in Arabic on Facebook, praising the October 7th massacre, which contradicts 7amleh’s claims of biased censorship.

The controversy surrounding 7amleh centers on accusations of inconsistency in its approach. Despite being recognized as a “trusted partner” Meta, the organization has been advocating for content moderation criteria to be abandoned, allowing posts promoting terrorism.

Furthermore, NGO Monitor reports that 7amleh receives funding from governments and entities within the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Germany, Canada, the Open Society Foundation, and UNICEF. Critics argue that this financial support raises questions about the credibility and impartiality of the organization.

In response to 7amleh’s claims of censorship, social media platforms have not yet commented. However, this latest controversy highlights the ongoing challenges faced these platforms in moderating content and balancing freedom of expression with preventing the spread of hate speech and incitement to violence.

Ultimately, the debate surrounding 7amleh’s allegations raises important questions about the role of social media platforms in facilitating free expression while maintaining responsible content moderation.

—

FAQ

What is 7amleh?

7amleh is a Haifa-based NGO that advocates for Palestinian digital rights.

What are the allegations against 7amleh?

NGO Monitor accuses 7amleh of using gaslighting tactics to hide evidence of online Palestinian terror incitement.

What does 7amleh claim?

7amleh claims that social media platforms are biased in censoring Arabic-language posts, particularly those critical of the Israeli government and expressing solidarity with Gaza.

Who funds 7amleh?

According to NGO Monitor, 7amleh receives funding from governments and entities within the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, Germany, Canada, the Open Society Foundation, and UNICEF.

What is the response from social media platforms?

Social media platforms have not yet commented on the allegations of bias in content moderation.