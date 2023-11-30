The @NFT Account Returns to Instagram, Revitalizing the NFT Landscape

Toronto, Canada, November 30th, 2023 – After a 22-month hiatus, the @NFT account, the largest web3 community on social media, has made a resounding comeback on Instagram. Boasting over 1.5 million followers, the account was initially launched in February 2021 Leverage Game Media (LGM), a joint venture co-founded entrepreneur Aaron Avruskin. Suspended in February 2022 during the transition of Facebook to Meta, the account’s suspension has finally been lifted, allowing the @NFT team to continue their mission under the new handle, @NFT_.

With the resurgence of interest in the NFT space and trading volumes soaring to new heights, the return of @NFT on Instagram couldn’t have come at a better time. The account is set to play a vital role in validating the numerous use cases for blockchain and web3 technologies, while providing guidance and support to its community in navigating this thriving ecosystem.

“We are grateful to Meta for granting us the opportunity to reignite our mission of fostering a vibrant global community that embraces the transformative potential of web3 and NFTs,” stated Aaron Avruskin, co-founder of @NFT.

As the largest web3 platform for connection and collaboration on social media, the @NFT Instagram account has become a hub for emerging artists and a source of editorial coverage on the latest trends in the NFT world. It cultivates a diverse community where individuals from different backgrounds come together under a shared passion for Web3.

FAQ:

Q: What is @NFT?

A: @NFT is the largest web3 platform on social media, with over 1.5 million followers. It highlights emerging artists and provides editorial coverage on the latest trends in the NFT space.

Q: Why was the @NFT account suspended?

A: The @NFT account was suspended during Facebook’s transition to Meta. The suspension has now been lifted, allowing the account to resume its operations.

Q: What role does @NFT play in the NFT space?

A: @NFT plays a significant role in validating the use cases for blockchain and web3 technologies. It also empowers its community offering guidance and support in navigating the web3 landscape.