Taylor Swift Takes over NFL TikTok Account Amid Dating Rumors with Travis Kelce

Pop superstar Taylor Swift stole the spotlight during the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent win against the Chicago Bears, as she was seen in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna. The NFL’s official TikTok account, known for its game highlights and commentary, temporarily rebranded as a Swift fan account, posting nine videos featuring Swift and referencing the rumors of her relationship with Kelce.

The most popular video captured Swift and Kelce walking side-by-side in a stadium hallway, receiving over 12.2 million views. Social media posts later revealed that Swift and Kelce were spotted together in Kelce’s car after the game. This public appearance fueled speculation about their rumored romance.

For football fans unfamiliar with Taylor Swift’s immense popularity, the numbers speak for themselves. The NFL TikTok account has 11.8 million followers, while Swift’s account boasts 21.6 million. The NFL TikTok account embraced the matchmaking rumors and urged Swift to call Kelce, capitalizing on the buzz generated their potential relationship.

The dating rumors were further hinted at Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, during an interview. However, he later backtracked, claiming it was a joke. Travis Kelce himself appeared on a show, defending his love life and inviting Swift to the Chiefs’ game. Swift, an Eagles fan, enjoyed the game while chatting with Donna Kelce and showed her support when Travis scored.

During the postgame interview with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he admitted feeling pressure from “Swifties” to get Kelce a touchdown. Kelce’s outfit, criticized some Chiefs fans, was noted for its resemblance to the cover art of Swift’s upcoming album, “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” The NFL TikTok account shared a final video of Kelce and Mahomes on the sideline, chatting and smiling.

As of now, Swift’s involvement with the NFL TikTok account has concluded, but her appearance at the game and the subsequent speculation have undoubtedly captured both football and music fans’ attention.

