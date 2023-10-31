New Controversy Surrounding Travis Kelce’s Publicist Raises Concerns

Travis Kelce’s publicist, Pia Malihi, has recently found herself at the center of a storm of controversy after sharing a post on her Instagram story. While the post featured Kelce’s new partner, Taylor Swift, it was the addition of a clown emoji obscuring Swift’s face that sparked outrage among Swift’s fans and supporters of the Kelce-Swift relationship.

The relationship between Kelce and Swift has been a topic of interest for some time, and Malihi’s post has only fueled the debate. However, instead of quoting outspoken personalities like Dave Portnoy, who criticized Malihi’s actions, let’s focus on the repercussions this incident might have on Malihi’s career.

Pia Malihi has been praised as a dynamic leader in the PR industry, with a global perspective and sharp instincts. With an impressive resume that includes working for top PR agencies like Bowery Public Relations and Jonesworks, she has helped shape the public image of notable clients such as Dwayne Johnson and Scooter Braun.

However, this recent controversy has led many to question whether Kelce should consider finding a new publicist. The role of a publicist is to protect and enhance their client’s public image, and one misstep can have significant consequences.

In addition to the backlash from Swift’s fans, who have pointed out Malihi’s past association with Braun – a controversial figure in Swift’s history – this incident has intensified the online backlash against Malihi. Braun’s role in Swift not owning the masters of her first six studio albums has made him a target for the Swiftie community, and Malihi’s link to him has further compounded the problem.

It remains to be seen how this controversy will impact Malihi’s career and her relationship with Kelce. The world of public relations can be unforgiving, and one incident can potentially change the trajectory of a publicist’s career. For now, it seems that Malihi will need to navigate this storm of controversy and find a way to repair the damage done to her reputation.

FAQs

Q: What was so controversial about Pia Malihi’s post?

A: Pia Malihi, Travis Kelce’s publicist, shared a post on Instagram featuring Kelce’s new partner, Taylor Swift. However, the addition of a clown emoji obscuring Swift’s face angered her fans and supporters of the Kelce-Swift relationship.

Q: Will Travis Kelce need to find a new publicist?

A: Many social media users speculate that Travis Kelce might consider finding a new publicist after the controversy surrounding Pia Malihi’s actions.

Q: Why is Pia Malihi’s association with Scooter Braun significant?

A: Pia Malihi’s past professional association with Scooter Braun, who has a contentious history with Taylor Swift, has further intensified the online backlash against her. Braun’s role in Swift not owning the masters of her first six studio albums has made him a target for Swift’s fans.