NFL Week 7 Schedule: Jaguars vs. Saints, Lions vs. Ravens, Chargers vs. Chiefs

The NFL Week 7 schedule is packed with exciting matchups, beginning with a Thursday Night Football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars have been on a hot streak, winning three consecutive games. This game will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

On Sunday, early football games will feature the Detroit Lions facing off against the Baltimore Ravens. The Lions have an impressive record of 5-1 and are currently on a four-game winning streak. The Ravens, with a record of 4-2, will be looking to continue their success.

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Chicago Bears in a game that could potentially determine the fate of both teams’ seasons. After two straight wins, the Raiders are now sitting at 3-3, while the Bears will be looking to improve their record.

The Cleveland Browns will face the Indianapolis Colts in a matchup that will be highly anticipated. Both teams had to rely on backup quarterbacks in Week 6, but the Browns managed to upset the San Francisco 49ers. It will be interesting to see how these teams perform with their starting quarterbacks back in action.

In another intriguing game, the Buffalo Bills will go head-to-head with the struggling New England Patriots. The Patriots, typically a powerhouse in the league, have only managed to win one game so far this season under head coach Bill Belichick. The Bills will be looking to capitalize on their opponent’s weaknesses.

The Sunday late football games will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been a formidable team, especially when their running back, Kyren Williams, is performing well. The Cardinals and Seahawks will also face off, with the Cardinals looking to secure their first road win of the season.

In the Sunday Night Football matchup, the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles both boast impressive records of 5-1. The Eagles have already played four road games, so they will be glad to have home-field advantage in this game.

Finally, Monday Night Football will see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings have struggled at home, losing all three of their games, while the 49ers have fared better on the road.

Overall, Week 7 promises to be an exciting week in the NFL, with plenty of high-stakes matchups and intriguing storylines to follow.

