NFL Week 7: Best Picks and Matchup Previews

This week in the NFL, there are only six games due toe weeks, but there are still plenty of intriguing matchups to look forward to. One game that stands out is the Dolphins visiting the Eagles in a potential Super Bowl preview. As always, CBS Sports and SportsLine have gathered all the best picks and gambling content for each game, so let’s dive in.

The Atlanta Falcons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional matchup. The Buccaneers are coming off a tough loss to the Lions, while the Falcons suffered a defeat at the hands of the Commanders. The Bucs have a strong defense, particularly when it comes to stopping the run, which could pose a challenge for the Falcons’ struggling rushing attack. Atlanta might lean heavily on quarterback Desmond Ridder to move the ball through the air. Tampa Bay’s offense, led Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans, has the potential for a big game against Atlanta’s defense. CBS Sports writer Will Brinson predicts the Bucs will cover the spread at home.

In another exciting matchup, the Buffalo Bills will take on the New England Patriots. The Bills are the favorite in this game, but the Patriots have a strong defense that could disrupt Buffalo’s high-powered offense. This game could be a defensive battle, with both teams looking to gain an edge. SportsLine’s Projection Model has been highly successful in predicting NFL games, and it gives the Patriots a good chance of covering the spread. If you’re looking for more Week 7 best bets, be sure to check out CBS Sports.

Stay tuned for more expert picks, survivor picks, and in-depth analysis for each game from CBS Sports and SportsLine.

Definitions:

Bye week: A week during the NFL regular season when a team does not have a scheduled game.

Divisional matchup: A game between two teams from the same division within a conference.

Super Bowl preview: A game between two teams that are considered strong contenders for the Super Bowl, potentially providing a glimpse of what the championship game could look like.

Spread: The number of points which a favored team is expected to win or lose in a game.

Projection Model: A statistical model that simulates thousands of game outcomes to predict the most likely result.

Sources: