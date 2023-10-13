The NFL’s Sixth Week: What to Watch

As the sixth week of the 2023 NFL season kicks off, football fans are in for an exciting lineup of games. Here are three matchups to keep an eye on:

1. Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Oct. 15, 8:20 p.m. ET)

This Sunday night game features two playoff teams from the previous season. The Chargers have bounced back with two consecutive wins after a slow start, while the Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to the 49ers. A key matchup to watch will be the Chargers’ offense, led quarterback Justin Herbert, against the Cowboys’ defense. Herbert has been in excellent form, completing 67.5 percent of his passes with three touchdowns in the past two games. On the other side, the Cowboys will look to exploit the Chargers’ defense, which has struggled in points allowed and passing yards allowed.

2. Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, Oct. 15, 4:25 p.m. ET)

Both teams have surprisingly emerged as first-place contenders in their respective divisions. The Lions, however, will be missing several key players, while the Buccaneers welcome back some important pieces, including wideout Mike Evans and rookie Calijah Kancey. The quarterbacks will be in the spotlight here, with Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield having impressive seasons so far.

3. New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans (Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET)

This matchup could have significant implications for both teams in their divisions. A win for the Saints would keep them in the hunt for the NFC South title and create distance between them and the Texans. The Saints’ defense, led defensive end Carl Granderson, has been strong, while rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud has yet to throw an interception.

With these intriguing games and more on the schedule, football fans have a lot to look forward to in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Source:

– Getty Images