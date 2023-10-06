The Best Games to Watch in Week 5 of the NFL Season

The fifth week of the 2023 regular season in the NFL promises to be an exciting one, with several marquee matchups on the schedule. Here are three of the best games to watch:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Dallas Cowboys

These two longtime rivals will face off in a prime-time showdown on Sunday night. The 49ers are riding a 14-game regular-season win streak, bolstered their stellar defense and the emergence of quarterback Brock Purdy. The addition of Christian McCaffrey last year has also been a key factor in their success. The Cowboys, on the other hand, come into this game with a 3-1 record and boast the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense. Defensive Player of the Year front-runner Micah Parsons has been a standout for Dallas. This game is a must-watch for fans of both teams and promises to be a thrilling matchup.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Houston Texans

While this may not have been a highly anticipated matchup at the start of the season, both teams have shown potential in recent weeks. The Falcons have stumbled after a strong start, but their tough defense has kept them in the game. The Texans, on the other hand, have turned their season around with the help of rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. With both teams looking to make a statement, this game has the potential to be a high-scoring affair.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Bengals and Cardinals are both looking to bounce back from disappointing starts to the season. The Bengals, currently at 1-3, will need a strong offensive performance from quarterback Joe Burrow and his teammates. However, they will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is nursing a broken rib. The Cardinals, also at 1-3, have shown glimpses of promise and will be relying on their rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs to lead them to victory. This game is crucial for both teams as they look to turn their seasons around.

As the NFL season continues to unfold, these games provide plenty of excitement and storylines to follow. Don’t miss out on the action!

Sources:

– Getty Images. (source article)