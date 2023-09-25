NFL Week 4 Schedule Features Pivotal Matchups

The NFL Week 4 schedule is packed with exciting and pivotal matchups that are sure to keep football fans glued to their screens. The action kicks off with the Detroit Lions facing off against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football and concludes with a Monday Night Football showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Giants.

One of the most anticipated games of the week is the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The Jaguars have had a disappointing start to the season with a 1-2 record, and they will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Texans.

In addition to the London game, there are several other intriguing matchups to look forward to. The Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills in a game that could feature high-scoring action, as the Dolphins recently put up an impressive 70 points against the Broncos. The Minnesota Vikings, who have struggled with a 0-3 record, will face the Carolina Panthers, while the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, both winless so far, will battle it out for their first victory of the season.

In the late afternoon games, the New England Patriots will square off against the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup that has garnered attention due to the Cowboys’ surprising loss to the Cardinals in Week 3. The Arizona Cardinals themselves will face the San Francisco 49ers, a game that no longer seems like a sure loss for the Cardinals after their impressive performance last week.

The Sunday Night Football game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the struggling New York Jets, while the Monday Night Football game will see the Seattle Seahawks trying to overcome the New York Giants, who have had a rocky start to the season.

Whether you’re a fan of high-scoring shootouts, defensive battles, or surprising upsets, the Week 4 NFL schedule has something for everyone to enjoy. So grab your snacks, settle in, and get ready for another exciting week of football.

