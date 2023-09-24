Preview of NFL Week 3 Late Games

The Week 3 early games have come to a close, and now it’s time to turn our attention to the late-afternoon matchups. One game to watch is the Dallas Cowboys taking on the Arizona Cardinals, with the BGN writers sharing their predictions on who will come out on top. To find out which games will be broadcast in your area, you can check out 506sports.

If you’re looking to stream the games online, FuboTV is a great option. Here’s a breakdown of the matchups:

Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks: The game will start at 4:05 PM ET and will be broadcast on CBS. The announcers for the game will be Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn. You can also catch the game on SIRIUS XM radio.

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals: Kickoff is at 4:25 PM ET, and this game will be shown on FOX. The broadcasters for this matchup are Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, and Pam Oliver. You can listen to the game on SIRIUS XM radio as well.

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs: Also starting at 4:25 PM ET, this game will also be on FOX. The announcers for this game are Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi. SIRIUS XM radio will have coverage of the game for those tuning in.

