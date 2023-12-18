Title: Exciting Moments from Week 15 of the NFL Season

Summary: Week 15 of the NFL season showcased exciting moments and intense matchups as teams fought for playoff positioning. From impressive performances to controversial calls, here are some of the top highlights from the week.

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills: The game started with a heated moment as a roughing the passer call on the Cowboys sparked tension between the two teams. Social media debated whether an ejection should have been made in response to the incident. Meanwhile, the Bills dominated the Cowboys in a commanding victory, earning praise from fans and leaving a serious dent in Dak Prescott’s NFL MVP hopes.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: The 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy, received a warm welcome as he faced the Cardinals near his hometown. The 49ers made an early impact with a pick-six, a play they hadn’t accomplished in over a year. Despite the Cardinals putting up a fight, Purdy’s impressive performance left some wondering if he could be in the running for MVP.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints: The Saints took on the Giants with the support of Tommy DeVito, his father, and his viral agent Sean Stellato. The game was filled with drama and taunting, as Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon celebrated a sack in style. Alvin Kamara’s incredible athleticism caught the attention of fans, as he was effortlessly lifted A’Shawn Robinson.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots: The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce received support from music icon Taylor Swift, who attended the game. The matchup between Andy Reid and Bill Belichick, two coaching legends, added to the excitement. While the Chiefs experienced some frustrations, including interceptions and controversial calls, quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued to impress.

These were just a few of the captivating moments from Week 15 in the NFL. As the playoff picture becomes clearer, fans can look forward to more thrilling matchups and standout performances in the weeks to come.