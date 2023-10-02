The NFL Faces Backlash for Excessive Coverage of Taylor Swift

The NFL community is raising concerns about the league’s excessive coverage of pop star Taylor Swift, with some even suggesting conspiracy theories. The media attention surrounding Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce became overwhelming after Swift attended the team’s Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. This was followed an unusually high amount of pre-game coverage and frequent cutaways during the game, overshadowing the focus on the teams.

NBC’s pre-game coverage dedicated a surprising amount of time to Swift, and even during the game, the broadcast cut to her more frequently than they would for a team’s owner. This excessive coverage led to frustration among fans and the NFL community. The league then took it a step further dedicating its social media accounts to Swift, which drew even more criticism.

The controversy was further fueled the NFL’s celebration of the Chiefs being “2-0 as Swifties” following their win against the New York Jets. This coincided with the Jets’ loss due to a couple of controversial plays, leading many to question the league’s bias and integrity. The NFL’s social media posts promoting the Chiefs’ success with Swift in the spotlight only intensified these concerns.

The backlash from the NFL community reflects their discontent with the excessive coverage of Taylor Swift and the potential impact it may have on the league’s reputation. Some see this as a distraction from the focus on the teams and the game itself. It remains to be seen how the NFL will respond to this criticism and whether they will adjust their coverage priorities in the future.

