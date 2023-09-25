Social Media Trolls Take Over After Week 3 NFL Victories

The NFL’s social media sphere was buzzing after several teams clinched comfortable wins in Week 3. From the Miami Dolphins’ explosive victory to the Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions bouncing back with dominant performances, the online trolls came out in full force.

Raheem Mostert and rookie De’Von Achane led the Dolphins to a stunning 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos, while the Browns showcased their defensive prowess holding the Titans to just 94 total yards and six first downs. Quarterback Deshaun Watson had a standout game with 289 passing yards and two touchdowns, and Amari Cooper shone with 7 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. As if the on-field display wasn’t enough, the Browns also took to Twitter to taunt Tennessee with a creative “Teen Titans” graphic.

In another exciting match, the Chargers secured a wild win against the Vikings, thanks to a crucial interception Kenneth Murray Jr. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert threw for an impressive 405 yards and three touchdowns, while Keenan Allen had a standout performance with 18 receptions and 215 yards. The Chargers couldn’t resist mocking the Vikings on social media sharing a clip from the PBS show “Arthur.”

The Bills extinguished the Commanders’ hot 2-0 start, forcing five turnovers, including four interceptions quarterback Sam Howell, and sacking the opposing team nine times. Josh Allen led the Bills’ offense with 218 yards and two total touchdowns, and Stefon Diggs caught 8 passes for 111 yards. Buffalo’s social media team didn’t miss the opportunity to troll the Commanders with a photo of a crushed container of regional favorite, Old Bay seasoning.

The Steelers showcased their strongest offensive performance of the season, with second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett throwing multiple touchdown passes. The Steelers’ defense also had a productive game, intercepting Jimmy Garoppolo three times. Celebrating their win in Las Vegas, the Steelers took to social media with humorous posts, including one featuring a spherical ball.

The Ravens’ typically dependable kicker, Justin Tucker, missed a potentially game-winning 61-yard field goal, leading to a win for the opposing team in overtime. The Colts celebrated their victory posting a near-empty plate with remnants of Baltimore’s signature dish. In a standout performance, running back Zack Moss rushed for a career-high 122 yards and a touchdown catch.

Finally, head coach Jonathan Gannon secured his first win with the Cardinals, who triumphed over the Cowboys. The Cardinals’ running game dominated with 222 yards, including 98 from James Conner. Quarterback Joshua Dobbs contributed 189 passing yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals didn’t hold back on social media, trolling “America’s Team” with a cheeky “yee-freakin-haw” post.

Overall, the NFL’s Week 3 victories didn’t just make headlines on the field but also sparked a frenzy of social media banter and trolling.

