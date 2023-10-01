Winless Teams Get First Wins in Week 4 of the NFL Season

After a string of losses, two winless teams finally secured their first victories in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The Denver Broncos managed to bounce back from a blowout loss in the previous week to defeat the Chicago Bears with a final score of 31-28. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings held on to a 21-13 win against the Carolina Panthers. In a divisional matchup between AFC contenders, the Buffalo Bills dominated the Miami Dolphins with a resounding 48-20 victory.

The social media banter continued even after the games concluded. Here are some of the best social media trolls from Week 4:

The Cincinnati Bengals’ poor start to the season extended as they suffered another defeat. Tennessee Titans’ running back Derrick Henry had an outstanding performance, rushing for 122 yards, throwing a touchdown, and leading his team to an easy win. The Titans capitalized on their victory with a tweet featuring an “Eye of the Tiger” gif.

The Houston Texans used some trickery to score against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie Devin Singletary, in his first career pass attempt, found Dalton Schultz for a touchdown. The Texans won the game with a score of 23-6. Houston taunted the Steelers on social media with a tweet highlighting their “nerves of steel.”

The Buffalo Bills continued their dominant form from the previous week’s blowout win. Josh Allen had an exceptional game, throwing for five touchdowns and a total of 337 yards. Stefon Diggs contributed with three receiving touchdowns, breaking the team record for most receiving touchdowns held Lee Evans. The Bills didn’t hold back with their social media trolling, using gifs and memes to mock their opponents.

The Los Angeles Rams secured their victory in overtime with a touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to Puka Nacua. Stafford had an impressive game with 319 passing yards, while Kyren Williams added 103 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Rookie Anthony Richardson also had a remarkable return from a concussion, recording three total touchdowns and 256 yards. The Rams joined in on the social media action, trolling the Indianapolis Colts with a popular meme.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers triumphed over their division rivals, the New Orleans Saints, with a win on the road. Baker Mayfield had a solid performance, throwing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. The Buccaneers’ defense stood strong, allowing only 197 total yards and no touchdowns. Alvin Kamara made his season debut for the Saints, but his efforts were not enough to secure a victory. Tampa Bay celebrated their win on social media, emphasizing the significance of the “Big W in the Big Easy.”

These wins brought relief and satisfaction to the previously winless teams, setting a positive tone for the remainder of the season.

Definitions:

– Blowout: A one-sided victory in which one team significantly outperforms and defeats its opponent a large margin.

– Dominated: Complete control or overwhelming superiority in a game or competition.

– Trickery: The use of clever tactics or deception to gain an advantage or achieve a desired outcome.

– Overtime: An additional period played when the score is tied at the end of regulation time.

– Triumphed: Achieved a victory or success over someone or something in a highly satisfactory or impressive way.

