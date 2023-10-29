New Streaming Service “NFL Sunday Pass” Faces Technical Challenges, Disappointing Fans

Fans of the NFL were left frustrated and disappointed as the new streaming service, “NFL Sunday Pass,” experienced technical difficulties during the early games of Week 8. Users complained about buffering issues and slow streaming, which impacted multiple platforms affiliated with the service.

Acknowledging the problem, a spokesperson for “NFL Sunday Pass” stated that their team was aware of the buffering issues and actively working on resolving them. This statement also indicated that YouTube TV, the parent company of “NFL Sunday Pass,” could also be affected the technical difficulties.

The switch from DirecTV to “NFL Sunday Pass” was a significant move the National Football League (NFL) to adapt to the changing landscape of consumer behavior, particularly in regard to cord-cutting. This decision also marked a significant investment in streaming services, as Google outbid Amazon and ESPN with a staggering $2 billion over a seven-year period to secure the rights for Sunday Ticket.

Despite the hype surrounding “NFL Sunday Pass,” the initial experience for subscribers was marred the technical glitches. Social media platforms buzzed with disgruntled fans expressing their dissatisfaction. Buffalo Bills defensive lineman DaQuan Jones took to X to vent his frustration, highlighting the irony of paying for streaming services that fail to deliver when needed the most.

For subscribers of YouTube TV, the cost of accessing “NFL Sunday Pass” was priced at $349, with an additional $40 for the NFL RedZone add-on. On the other hand, those without a YouTube TV subscription had to pay $449 to access Sunday Ticket, or $489 including NFL RedZone.

While “NFL Sunday Pass” holds immense potential for fans wanting to watch out-of-market NFL games, these technical challenges during its debut have raised concerns about the reliability and stability of the service. As efforts are made to resolve the issues, subscribers and football enthusiasts eagerly await a seamless streaming experience during future game weekends.

