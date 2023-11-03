Why Over-the-Air Antennas Are Still Relevant in the Streaming Age

Streaming NFL games on platforms like YouTube and YouTube TV is undoubtedly a luxurious perk of living in the digital age. However, when those streams encounter issues, it can quickly become a frustration for subscribers who rely on services like NFL Sunday Ticket. On a not-so-distant day, YouTube and YouTube TV suffered from buffering and low-resolution problems during games, leaving fans longing for refunds or credits.

While there isn’t much you can do to fix issues with NFL Sunday Ticket, there is a budget-friendly backup method for watching games that are broadcast in your region—over-the-air antennas. These antennas may sound old-fashioned, but they still offer a reliable solution for uninterrupted viewing.

In the past, antennas were the sole means of accessing television channels. Whether it was the era of “rabbit ears” attached to the television or large aerials connected to the house, antennas played a significant role in TV reception. Though times have changed, these tried-and-true methods continue to provide a backup option when your preferred streaming service fails.

For effective antenna usage, there are two primary types available: indoor and outdoor. While indoor antennas are smaller and can be affixed to a window or wall, outdoor antennas are larger and require mounting on the house or chimney.

The fundamental rule for antenna usage is simple: higher is better, and outdoors is ideal. Antennas work best when placed closer to unobstructed signals, whether you’re indoors dealing with wall pipes or outdoors surrounded houses, buildings, trees, hills, or mountains.

To determine the direction your antenna should face, use online tools like the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) DTV reception map tool. By entering your ZIP code and selecting a broadcast channel, the tool will show you where the towers are located. Aim your antenna in the same direction as the towers for optimum reception.

Before settling on a permanent setup, consider experimenting moving the antenna in different directions. Run a channel scan after each adjustment to ensure you receive all the desired channels. Sometimes, a simple realignment can make a notable difference in reception quality.

The cost of setting up an antenna system varies based on your preferences and requirements. Indoor antennas can cost as low as $20, while decent outdoor antennas may require a slightly higher investment. Additionally, you might need extra coaxial cable depending on your TV’s location, but most antennas come with amplifiers.

Compared to streaming subscriptions, the expense of an antenna setup is often a one-time investment. Once connected, you can scan for channels, plug the antenna into your TV, and enjoy a reliable backup method for watching live broadcasts.

FAQ

1. Are over-the-air antennas suitable for all regions?

Over-the-air antennas work best in areas with good signal reception. However, signal strength varies region, and some locations may experience limitations. It’s recommended to research signal strength in your area before investing in an antenna setup.

2. Can multiple TVs in the same household use a single antenna?

Yes, using devices like HDHomeRun or Tablo, you can distribute the antenna’s feed across multiple devices in your home. These devices act as interfaces, allowing you to watch antenna channels on various screens within the same network.

3. Do I need an internet connection to use an over-the-air antenna?

No, over-the-air antennas receive broadcast signals directly from TV towers without the need for an internet connection. This makes them an independent and reliable option, especially during instances of internet service interruptions or streaming platform malfunctions.