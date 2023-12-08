Cowboys Consider Reunion with Anthony Barr After Missing Out on Shaquille Leonard

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a worrisome situation at linebacker after losing out on the signing of Shaquille Leonard to the Philadelphia Eagles. With Leonard off the market, the Cowboys are now considering a reunion with an old friend, Anthony Barr.

Barr, who was signed the Cowboys last year to serve as an ideal backup, may provide the pass-rushing upside that the team currently lacks. Despite struggling in coverage, Barr showed promise in other areas, accumulating 15 tackles, two fumble recoveries, one sack, eight pressures, and 26 run stops in 14 games.

The Cowboys’ current starters at linebacker, Markquese Bell and Damone Clark, possess the desired athleticism for coverage duties. However, signing Barr could bolster their pass-rushing capabilities, especially on passing downs.

The hurdle for the Cowboys lies in acquiring Barr from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. According to sources, the Cowboys will need to make a series of roster moves, which may include releasing players or signing Barr directly to their active 53-man roster.

Despite the challenges, the idea of a Barr reunion has circulated before, and Barr’s familiarity with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn’s system could make the transition smoother.

As the Cowboys reassess their options and consider a potential reunion with Barr, it remains to be seen how they will address their linebacker depth and enhance their defense for the rest of the season.