The Indianapolis Colts to Activate Jonathan Taylor Despite Contract Dispute

The Indianapolis Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor find themselves at odds over his future with the team. However, despite the ongoing contract dispute, the Colts have made the decision to activate Taylor from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this week.

Although the details of the contract dispute are not mentioned in the source article, it is clear that there are disagreements between the Colts and Taylor regarding his future with the team. Despite this, the Colts have made the significant move to bring him back to the active roster.

Activation from the PUP list indicates that Taylor has sufficiently recovered from any injuries that had previously prevented him from participating in team activities. This suggests that the Colts still value Taylor’s contributions and believe he can make a positive impact on the team.

It remains to be seen how the contract dispute will be resolved and what the future holds for Taylor with the Colts. However, his activation from the PUP list indicates that the team is willing to utilize him in their plans, at least for now.

Definitions:

– Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list: A list that designates players who are unable to participate in team activities due to injury. Players on the PUP list can be activated at any time once they have sufficiently recovered.

