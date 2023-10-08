How to Watch NFL RedZone for Free Today and More Ways to Watch NFL Games

If you’re a fan of the NFL and want to catch all the action of Week 5 of the 2023 season, including NFL RedZone, but don’t have cable or a traditional TV subscription, don’t worry. There are several ways you can still watch NFL RedZone and enjoy the games for free.

One option is to sign up for a free trial with streaming platforms such as Fubo, Sling, or DirecTV Stream. These services offer either a free trial or promotional discounts for new subscribers, giving you the opportunity to watch NFL RedZone live without having to pay for a cable subscription.

If you prefer watching games on traditional TV channels, you can use channel finders provided your cable or satellite service provider such as Comcast Xfinity, DIRECTV, Dish, Verizon Fios, Spectrum/Charter, or Optimum/Altice to locate NFL RedZone. These channel finders will help you find the specific channel based on your location.

An alternative to streaming services and cable subscriptions is to purchase an HD antenna. With an HD antenna, you can watch games broadcasted on Sunday in your local market on both the local CBS and FOX channels. This includes Sunday Night Football games, which are broadcasted nationally. A quality HDTV antenna can be purchased for under $30 and is available on platforms like Amazon.

For Amazon Prime members or those willing to sign up for a membership, Thursday Night Football games can be watched for free on mobile devices, computers, or TVs. Amazon Prime has the rights to broadcast most Thursday Night Football games during the 2023-24 NFL season.

If you’re looking for more options to watch NFL games for free, consider trying out Paramount+, the CBS on-demand streaming service. Paramount+ offers a free trial and provides access to live channels, including your local CBS affiliate, which often broadcasts morning and afternoon games nationally. Paramount+ is available for $4.99/month after the free trial or $9.99/month for an ad-free experience.

Whether you choose to sign up for a streaming service, purchase an HD antenna, or explore options like Amazon Prime or Paramount+, there are plenty of ways to watch NFL RedZone and other NFL games for free or at an affordable price.

