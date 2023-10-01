NFL RedZone Returns for Week 4 of the 2023 Season

The NFL RedZone is back for Week 4 of the 2023 season, bringing fans the most exciting moments from multiple games. The action starts at 1 p.m. ET with matchups including the Bills vs. Dolphins, Ravens vs. Browns, Buccaneers vs. Saints, and more. Later in the afternoon, the Raiders face off against the Chargers.

To watch the NFL RedZone, you can take advantage of free trials to FUBOTV and DIRECTV STREAM, or subscribe to Sling TV at a 50% discount for the first month. The NFL RedZone will be airing from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Here are the featured games of NFL Week 4 that will be showcased on the RedZone:

– Dolphins vs. Bills

– Vikings vs. Panthers

– Bucs vs. Saints

– Broncos vs. Bears

– Rams vs. Colts

– Ravens vs. Browns

– Steelers vs. Texans

– Commanders vs. Eagles

– Bengals vs. Titans

– Raiders vs. Chargers

– Patriots vs. Cowboys

– Cardinals vs. 49ers

The NFL RedZone provides fans with comprehensive coverage, highlighting the most thrilling moments from each game and ensuring you don’t miss out on any action. So, sit back, relax, and enjoy all the excitement that Week 4 of the 2023 season has to offer.

(Source: Cayden Steele)