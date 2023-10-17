How to Watch the NFL on CBS with Paramount+

Summary: The Cleveland Browns will face off against the Indianapolis Colts in a highly anticipated game for Week 7 NFL on CBS. The Browns, after an impressive upset win against the San Francisco 49ers, are now 3-2 and are looking to continue their winning streak. The game will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

To watch the NFL on CBS with Paramount+, you can sign up for a subscription. The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $5.99 per month and includes over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies with limited commercial interruptions. If you opt for the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, you’ll have access to 45,000 episodes of TV, your local CBS affiliate, and the entire SHOWTIME library ad-free.

Once you’ve subscribed to Paramount+, you can watch the NFL on CBS live on game day. Simply open the Paramount+ app, click the live TV button, and choose from a variety of live CBS programming, including your local CBS affiliate, CBS News, CBS Sports HQ, and more. The NFL on CBS starts with NFL Today at noon ET, followed early kickoffs at 1 p.m. ET.

With a Paramount+ subscription, you’ll also gain access to a vast library of content from well-known brands such as BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. Additionally, SHOWTIME shows like Dexter, Billions, and Homeland are included in the premium bundle.

Paramount+ offers exclusive live streaming sports coverage, including UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, and Bellator MMA. You can also enjoy behind-the-scenes content with 60 Minutes Sports and watch original sports documentaries and reality shows like Texas 6. Plans start as low as $5.99 per month, and you can try it out with a free seven-day trial.

With CBS broadcasting Super Bowl 58 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2023, a Paramount+ subscription allows you to live stream the biggest game of the year from anywhere.

