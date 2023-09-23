How to Watch the NFL on CBS with Paramount+

If you’re a fan of the National Football League (NFL) and want to catch all the action on CBS, you can do so with a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers live streaming of NFL games on CBS, as well as access to a wide range of other content.

To watch the NFL on CBS with Paramount+, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription. The Paramount+ Essential plan costs $5.99 per month and includes over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies with limited commercial interruptions. If you want even more content, you can choose the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle, which gives you over 45,000 episodes of TV, access to your local CBS affiliate, and the entire SHOWTIME library ad-free.

Once you have a Paramount+ subscription, you can start watching the NFL on CBS live on game day. Simply open the Paramount+ app, click the live TV button, and choose from a variety of live CBS programming, including your local CBS affiliate, CBS News, CBS Sports HQ, and more. NFL coverage on CBS usually begins with NFL Today at noon ET, followed early kickoffs at 1 p.m. ET. However, please note that individual games may be subject to local broadcast rights and availability.

In addition to live streaming NFL games on CBS, a Paramount+ subscription gives you access to a vast library of content from well-known brands like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. The addition of SHOWTIME brings popular shows like Dexter, Billions, and Homeland to the platform. Plus, Paramount+ is also the exclusive home for live streaming sports such as UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, and Bellator MMA.

With plans starting as low as $5.99 per month, Paramount+ offers great value for sports enthusiasts and entertainment lovers alike. You can even start with a free seven-day trial to experience all that Paramount+ has to offer. Don’t miss out on the NFL on CBS and much more – sign up for Paramount+ today.

