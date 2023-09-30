Week 4 NFL on CBS Schedule Highlights Divisional Battles

The Week 4 NFL on CBS schedule is set to bring three thrilling divisional battles to football fans on Sunday, October 1. The undefeated Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET, while the Ravens and Browns, both with 2-1 records, clash in an AFC North showdown. At 4:05 p.m. ET, all eyes will be on the Raiders and Chargers as they continue their fierce rivalry.

Paramount+ will be offering live streaming of these games, allowing fans to watch the action from anywhere. Additionally, Paramount+ is currently offering a half-off annual plan and a seven-day free trial.

Other games available for streaming on Paramount+ include the Broncos vs. Bears and the Steelers vs. Texans, both at 1 p.m. ET. The Broncos will be aiming for their first victory of the season, while the Steelers game will feature the induction of Texans legend J.J. Watt into the team’s Ring of Honor.

To stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount+, fans can sign up for a subscription, starting at $5.99 per month. The Paramount+ Essential plan provides access to over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies with limited commercials, while the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle offers 45,000 episodes of TV, live local CBS affiliate coverage, and access to the entire SHOWTIME library ad-free.

In addition to NFL games, Paramount+ offers a wide range of content from popular brands like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and MTV. Subscribers can also enjoy live streaming sports events, including the UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, and Bellator MMA. Original sports documentaries and reality sports shows are available as well.

Start your NFL Sunday with NFL Today on Paramount+, followed the NFL on CBS broadcast available in your area. With CBS broadcasting Super Bowl 58 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in 2023, Paramount+ subscribers will also have the ability to live stream the biggest game of the year.

