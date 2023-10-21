Watch NFL on CBS with Paramount+

If you’re a fan of NFL games and want to catch all the action, Paramount+ offers a great way to watch the NFL on CBS live. With a subscription to Paramount+, you can stream your favorite games from anywhere on any device.

The Week 7 NFL on CBS schedule is packed with exciting matchups. At 1 p.m. ET, you can watch the Giants vs. Commanders and Patriots vs. Bills. The Giants vs. Commanders series dates back to 1932, and the Patriots vs. Bills rivalry has been intense with each team vying for the AFC East title.

In the later game at 4:25 p.m. ET, the Chiefs take on the Chargers, featuring star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. The Chiefs have the recent edge, but Mahomes has faced more losses against the Chargers than any other team in the AFC West.

To stream the NFL on CBS with Paramount+, you can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription. The Essential plan starts at $5.99 per month and includes access to over 40,000 episodes of TV and movies. You can also choose the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle for even more content.

Once you have a subscription, simply open the Paramount+ app on your device and click the live TV button to watch the NFL on CBS. You can choose from a variety of live CBS programming, including your local CBS affiliate, CBS Sports, and more.

In addition to the NFL on CBS, a Paramount+ subscription gives you access to a wide range of content. With over 60 million subscribers, Paramount+ offers thousands of episodes from popular brands like BET, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more. The addition of SHOWTIME brings premium shows like Dexter, Billions, and Homeland to the bundle.

Paramount+ also provides exclusive live streaming of sports events such as UEFA Champions League, Serie A, NWSL, and Bellator MMA. You can also enjoy behind-the-scenes coverage with 60 Minutes Sports and watch original sports documentaries and reality shows.

The 2023 NFL on CBS broadcast schedule includes exciting matchups throughout the season. Whether you’re a fan of the Bengals, Buccaneers, Titans, or any other team, you can catch their games on CBS with a Paramount+ subscription.

Start your subscription today and don’t miss a moment of the NFL on CBS. Sign up for Paramount+ and enjoy live streaming of your favorite games and access to a vast library of entertainment content.

