Ravens vs. Steelers and Titans vs. Colts Highlight Week 5 NFL on CBS

The Week 5 NFL on CBS schedule features two highly-anticipated divisional matchups: Ravens vs. Steelers and Titans vs. Colts. These games have been historically competitive, often determining the winner of the AFC North. The Ravens and Steelers have split their last 30 meetings, making this matchup a must-watch for fans. On the other hand, the Titans and Colts will face off in Indianapolis, where the Colts are still searching for their first win at home. The Titans, on the other hand, will be looking to secure their first road victory. Both games will be available for live streaming on Paramount+.

In addition to these divisional matchups, there are several other NFL on CBS games scheduled for Week 5. The Patriots will take on the Saints at 1 p.m. ET, while the late afternoon slate includes the Chiefs vs. Vikings and Jets vs. Broncos, both at 4:25 p.m. ET. The Broncos will aim to continue their momentum after their first win, while the Jets hope to end their three-game losing streak and seek revenge against former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who is now their offensive coordinator.

Fans can stream their local CBS affiliate and enjoy the NFL on CBS with a Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscription. The season will kick off with NFL Today, featuring a pregame show hosted James Brown and a panel of experts including Phil Simms, Boomer Esiason, Jonathan Jones, Bill Cowher, and J.J. Watt.

