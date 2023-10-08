Week 5 NFL Schedule: Times, Channels, and Live Streams

The NFL season is in full swing and Week 5 brings us some exciting matchups. One potential “Game of the Year” candidate is set to take place on Sunday Night Football, as the Dallas Cowboys face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers have been a thorn in the Cowboys’ side in recent years, knocking them out of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

But that’s not the only game on the schedule this week. Here’s a rundown of the times, channels, and live stream information for all of Sunday’s games:

– Jacksonville Jaguars at Buffalo Bills

– Start Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

– Channel: NFL Network

– Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The Jaguars will be playing their second game in the NFL International Series in London, this time against the Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars are coming off a win against the Atlanta Falcons, while the Bills are riding high after a dominant victory over the Miami Dolphins.

– Houston Texans at Atlanta Falcons

– Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

– Channel: Fox

– Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The Texans stunned the NFL with a dominant win over the Steelers last week, and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to impress. The Falcons, on the other hand, have lost two straight after a strong start to the season.

– Carolina Panthers at Detroit Lions

– Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

– Channel: Fox

– Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The winless Panthers will be looking to turn their season around as they take on the red-hot Lions, who are coming off an impressive win against the Packers.

– Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

– Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

– Channel: CBS

– Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

The Ravens have overcome numerous injuries to start the season strong, while the struggling Steelers may make a quarterback change to spark their offense.

– Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

– Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

– Channel: CBS

– Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

The Titans have been inconsistent so far this season, but showed their potential in a win against the Bengals last week. The Colts, despite a loss to the Rams, have a promising young quarterback in Anthony Richardson.

– New York Giants at Miami Dolphins

– Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

– Channel: Fox

– Stream: NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, Sling TV

The struggling Giants face a tough challenge against a motivated Dolphins team coming off a loss to the Bills.

– New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots

– Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

– Channel: CBS

– Stream: NFL+, Paramount+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV

The Patriots have had a rough start to the season, while the Saints look to bounce back after consecutive losses.

These are just a few of the games taking place in Week 5 of the NFL season. Remember, you can watch every game with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV.