NFL Week 7 Preview: Key Matchups and Streaming Information

After Week 6, no team in the NFL remains undefeated. The San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, both with 5-1 records, suffered losses to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively. This leaves five teams tied for the top spot with 5-1 records: the 49ers, Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins.

On Sunday, October 22, there are 11 games scheduled for Week 7. The game of the week is the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. Other notable matchups include the Baltimore Ravens versus the Detroit Lions and the Atlanta Falcons versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Detroit Lions, off to their best start in over a decade with a 5-1 record, will face the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Dan Campbell has brought about a culture change in Detroit, and the team is looking to secure its fourth playoff appearance of the 21st century.

The Atlanta Falcons, currently at 3-3, are facing quarterback issues as Desmond Ridder has been struggling. They will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have a 3-2 record and a strong roster.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears will have backup quarterbacks starting in their matchup due to injuries to their starters. Aidan O’Connell will start for the Raiders, replacing Jimmy Garoppolo, while Tyson Bagent will be under center for the Bears, replacing Justin Fields.

The Cleveland Browns, coming off a victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers, will take on the Indianapolis Colts. The Browns’ defense has been outstanding, allowing the fewest yards since the 1971 Indianapolis Colts.

The Buffalo Bills, with their strong defense, barely escaped with a victory over the New York Giants in Week 6. They now face the struggling New England Patriots, who are currently 1-5 and experiencing a difficult season.

The Washington Commanders, led rookie quarterback Sam Howell, will take on the struggling New York Giants. Daniel Jones continues to be limited in practice, meaning Tyrod Taylor will likely start at quarterback for the Giants.

The Arizona Cardinals, despite their 1-5 record, have shown promise with their young players. They face a tough challenge against the Seattle Seahawks, who have the potential to make a deep playoff run.

Lastly, the Los Angeles Rams, with Cooper Kupp back in the lineup, are looking strong. They will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in what promises to be an interesting matchup.

For fans looking to stream these games, options include NFL+, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

