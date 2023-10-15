Week 6 NFL Matchups: Undefeated Teams Go on the Road

Heading into Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, only two teams remain undefeated: the San Francisco 49ers (5-0) and Philadelphia Eagles (5-0). Both teams are on the road this weekend, with the Niners in Cleveland and the Eagles in New Jersey. The 49ers will face off against the Cleveland Browns, while the Eagles will take on the New York Jets. This raises the question: will it be a battle of unbeaten teams when the 49ers and Eagles meet on December 3?

Apart from these marquee matchups, there are 13 other games scheduled for Sunday, October 15. One notable game is the last London matchup in the 2023 NFL International Series, featuring the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and Tennessee Titans (2-3). Both teams are coming off tough losses and will be looking to get back on track. The game will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

Other intriguing matchups include the Minnesota Vikings (1-4) taking on the Chicago Bears (1-4). The Vikings, who have been struggling, will be without star wide receiver Justin Jefferson due to a hamstring injury. The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) will face the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3) in a game that has the potential to be the best matchup of the day. The Bengals’ offense exploded in Week 5, led a three-touchdown performance from Ja’Marr Chase.

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) will aim to build on their momentum after a dominant win over the Patriots, as they take on the surprising Houston Texans (2-3). The Indianapolis Colts (3-2) and Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2) will battle it out for first place in the AFC South, while the winless Carolina Panthers (0-5) face a tough challenge against the high-flying Miami Dolphins (4-1).

In summary, Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season promises exciting matchups and potential clashes between unbeaten teams. Fans can catch the action signing up for NFL Sunday Ticket through various streaming services. It will be interesting to see which teams can maintain their undefeated status and which teams can bounce back from tough losses.

Sources:

– NFL.com