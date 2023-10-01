NFL Week 4 Schedule: Times, Channels, and Live-Streaming Info

The Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles, and San Francisco 49ers are the only undefeated teams in the NFL after three games. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has emerged as an MVP candidate, leading his team to a dominant 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos. The Dallas Cowboys, however, suffered a surprising loss to the Arizona Cardinals, ending their perfect streak.

On Sunday, October 1, there will be 14 NFL games scheduled, including an international game in London. Fans can catch all the action with a subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. New customers can also take advantage of a free trial for a limited time.

The Atlanta Falcons will face the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL’s International Series in London. The game will be aired on ESPN+ and will also have an alternate presentation called Toy Story Funday Football on ESPN+. This unique broadcast will feature live animation of the game taking place in Andy’s Room from the movie Toy Story.

The Miami Dolphins, the hottest team in the league, will take on the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins are coming off a historic performance, scoring 10 touchdowns in their previous game. The Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears, both winless so far, will face off in a matchup between two struggling teams.

The Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns will meet in a highly physical game. The Ravens have been plagued injuries but will look to bounce back. The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Houston Texans, and the Los Angeles Rams will face the Indianapolis Colts.

The Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers, both winless, will battle it out for their first victory of the season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coming off a loss to the Eagles, will face the New Orleans Saints in a matchup that will feature quarterback Jameis Winston facing his former team.

These are just some of the exciting matchups to look forward to in Week 4 of the NFL season. Football fans can catch all the action on various channels and streaming platforms.

Sources:

– ESPN.com

– NFL.com