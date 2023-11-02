New Brand-New NFL Schedule Week 9: Exciting Matchups and How to Watch

The NFL schedule for Week 9 is packed with thrilling matchups that football fans won’t want to miss. One of the most anticipated games is the showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

As football enthusiasts gear up for the action, it’s essential to know how to catch all the NFL games on the slate. Fortunately, there are various ways to watch these exciting matchups.

For a comprehensive NFL viewing experience this season, Fubo is the perfect choice. With Fubo, fans can enjoy all the games right at their fingertips. Whether you prefer streaming on Amazon Prime Video, NFL Network, FOX, CBS, NBC, ABC, or ESPN, Fubo has you covered.

Here are some of the notable matches happening in Week 9:

1. Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers – Thursday, November 2, 8:15 PM ET (Amazon Prime Video)

2. Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs – Sunday, November 5, 9:30 AM ET (NFL Network)

3. Washington Commanders at New England Patriots – Sunday, November 5, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

4. Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints – Sunday, November 5, 1:00 PM ET (CBS)

5. Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers – Sunday, November 5, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

6. Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons – Sunday, November 5, 1:00 PM ET (FOX)

And, of course, the highly anticipated match between the Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens will also be televised, on CBS.

By subscribing to Fubo, NFL fans can ensure they don’t miss any of the heart-pounding action in Week 9. So, grab your favorite snacks, settle into your comfiest chair, and get ready for an unforgettable NFL weekend.

