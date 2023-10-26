How to Catch All the NFL Action in Week 8

The Week 8 NFL schedule is packed with thrilling matchups, and one game to watch closely is the Jacksonville Jaguars facing off against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But how can you catch all the NFL games this week?

To ensure you don’t miss a moment of the action, here is a rundown of how to watch all the scheduled NFL games:

1. Thursday, October 26, 8:15 PM ET: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills (Amazon Prime Video)

2. Sunday, October 29, 1:00 PM ET:

– Atlanta Falcons at Tennessee Titans (CBS)

– Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys (FOX)

– Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers (FOX)

– New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins (CBS)

– New Orleans Saints at Indianapolis Colts (FOX)

– New York Jets at New York Giants (CBS)

– Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (FOX)

– Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers (FOX)

– Jacksonville Jaguars at Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

3. Sunday, October 29, 4:05 PM ET: Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks (FOX)

4. Sunday, October 29, 4:25 PM ET:

– Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers (CBS)

– Baltimore Ravens at Arizona Cardinals (CBS)

– Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (CBS)

5. Sunday, October 29, 8:20 PM ET: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Chargers (NBC)

6. Monday, October 30, 8:15 PM ET: Las Vegas Raiders at Detroit Lions (ABC/ESPN)

One platform that allows you to catch all the NFL games this season is Fubo. By signing up for Fubo, you can have access to multiple channels that broadcast NFL games, ensuring you don’t have to miss any of the action.

So, get ready for an exhilarating week of NFL football and make sure you tune in to catch your favorite teams in action!

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Can I watch the NFL games on ESPN+?

No, you cannot watch the NFL games on ESPN+. However, some games may be available on other major networks such as CBS, FOX, NBC, ABC, or even streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video.

2. How can I sign up for Fubo?

To sign up for Fubo, you can visit their official website and follow the registration process. Fubo offers various subscription plans that cater to different preferences and needs.

3. Are there other streaming services that provide access to NFL games?

Yes, apart from Fubo, there are other streaming services like NFL Game Pass, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV that offer access to live NFL games. It’s important to check their channel lineups and subscription options before making a decision.

4. What time are the games scheduled to start?

The game times mentioned in the article are in Eastern Time (ET). However, please note that game schedules are subject to change, so be sure to double-check the time and channel closer to the game day.