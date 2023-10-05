NFL Week 5 Schedule: Key Matchups and Where to Watch Them

The NFL schedule for Week 5 is packed with exciting matchups that football fans won’t want to miss. From divisional rivalries to clashes between top teams, there’s something for everyone this week. Here are some of the key games to look out for and where you can watch them.

On Thursday, October 5, the Chicago Bears will take on the Washington Commanders at 8:15 PM ET. The game will be live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video via Fubo.

Sunday’s schedule includes several highly anticipated matchups. The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Buffalo Bills at 9:30 AM ET, with the game being aired on NFL Network.

The Tennessee Titans will go head-to-head with the Indianapolis Colts at 1:00 PM, and you can catch the action on CBS. The Carolina Panthers will battle the Detroit Lions at the same time, with the game being broadcast on FOX.

Another game to watch on Sunday is between the New Orleans Saints and the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM. This exciting matchup will be televised on CBS.

The Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in a Sunday night showdown at 8:20 PM. The game will be broadcasted on NBC.

Monday night’s game features the Green Bay Packers and the Las Vegas Raiders at 8:15 PM. ABC/ESPN will cover this matchup.

Whether you’re a fan of a specific team or just love the game of football, make sure to tune in to these games for an action-packed weekend of NFL football.

