NFL Week 4 Schedule: Key Matchups for Football Fans

Looking for some exciting NFL action this week? Check out these key matchups that are sure to keep football fans entertained.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Thursday, September 28, 8:15 PM ET

This divisional matchup between the Lions and the Packers is sure to be a nail-biter. The Lions will be looking to upset the Packers on their home turf, while the Packers will be determined to defend their home field advantage.

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday, October 1, 9:30 AM ET

Get an early start to your Sunday with this matchup between the Falcons and the Jaguars. Both teams will be looking to secure a win and gain momentum early in the season.

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET

The Bengals will be facing off against the Titans in what promises to be a thrilling game. Expect both teams to bring their A-game as they battle it out on the field.

Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET

The Broncos and the Bears will go head-to-head in this highly anticipated matchup. With both teams looking to prove themselves this season, this game is sure to be a must-watch.

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET

The Vikings will be taking on the Panthers in what promises to be a high-scoring affair. Both teams have explosive offenses, so expect plenty of touchdowns in this game.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET

This AFC North showdown between the Ravens and the Browns is a must-see for any football fan. The rivalry between these two teams is intense, and this game is sure to be no different.

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts

Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET

The Rams will be traveling to Indianapolis to take on the Colts in this exciting matchup. Both teams have strong rosters, so expect a close game.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET

The Dolphins and the Bills will be facing off in a divisional matchup that could have playoff implications later in the season. Don’t miss this important game.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET

Two talented teams, the Steelers and the Texans, will battle it out on Sunday. Expect plenty of exciting plays and big hits in this game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints

Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET

The Buccaneers and the Saints will be competing in a divisional matchup that is always full of drama. Keep an eye on this game, as it could be a game-changer for both teams.

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday, October 1, 1:00 PM ET

The Commanders and the Eagles will be battling it out in this NFC East matchup. Both teams will be looking to gain an edge in the division standings.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, October 1, 4:05 PM ET

It’s a battle of the West Coast teams as the Raiders take on the Chargers. Both teams will be looking for a win to establish themselves in the competitive AFC West.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, October 1, 4:25 PM ET

The Cardinals will be facing off against the 49ers in this NFC West matchup. Both teams have strong defenses, so expect a hard-fought game.

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, October 1, 4:25 PM ET

This game between the Patriots and the Cowboys will be a clash of two football powerhouses. Expect a thrilling game with plenty of big plays.

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Sunday, October 1, 8:20 PM ET

The Chiefs will be taking on the Jets in this primetime matchup. The Chiefs’ high-powered offense will be put to the test against the Jets’ tough defense.

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Monday, October 2, 8:15 PM ET

The Seahawks and the Giants will close out the week with this Monday night matchup. Expect plenty of excitement as both teams compete for a crucial win.

