NFL Week 3 Schedule: Games, TV Channels, and Live Stream Options

This week, NFL fans can look forward to a variety of exciting matchups. Here is a summary of the games, their TV channels, and live stream options for Week 3:

– New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers: Catch this game on Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 PM ET. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video or stream it live on Fubo.

– Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders: Tune in on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET to see this game. CBS will be broadcasting it, or you can stream it live on Fubo.

– Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: This game will also be on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET. CBS is the TV channel, and you can stream it live on Fubo.

– Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Set your reminders for Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET. The game will be on FOX, and you can stream it live on Fubo.

– Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens: Check out this game on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET. CBS is the TV channel, and you can stream it live on Fubo.

This is just a taste of the NFL action happening this week. Make sure to check your local listings for the rest of the games and their live stream options.

Definitions:

– TV Channels: The stations through which the games will be broadcasted.

– Live Stream Options: Platforms or websites where you can watch the games online.

Sources:

– None.