NFL Week 3 Schedule: Games, TV Channels, and Live Stream Options

NFL Week 3 Schedule: Games, TV Channels, and Live Stream Options

News
Tanya King

This week, NFL fans can look forward to a variety of exciting matchups. Here is a summary of the games, their TV channels, and live stream options for Week 3:

– New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers: Catch this game on Thursday, September 21 at 8:15 PM ET. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video or stream it live on Fubo.
– Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders: Tune in on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET to see this game. CBS will be broadcasting it, or you can stream it live on Fubo.
– Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns: This game will also be on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET. CBS is the TV channel, and you can stream it live on Fubo.
– Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: Set your reminders for Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET. The game will be on FOX, and you can stream it live on Fubo.
– Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens: Check out this game on Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET. CBS is the TV channel, and you can stream it live on Fubo.

This is just a taste of the NFL action happening this week. Make sure to check your local listings for the rest of the games and their live stream options.

Definitions:
– TV Channels: The stations through which the games will be broadcasted.
– Live Stream Options: Platforms or websites where you can watch the games online.

Sources:
– None.

Tanya King

Related Posts

Week 0 of the 2023 College Football Season to Feature AAC Game

Week 0 of the 2023 College Football Season to Feature AAC Game

Cheryl King
TikToker Catieosaurus Calls Out Facebook for Not Taking Down Fake Profiles

TikToker Catieosaurus Calls Out Facebook for Not Taking Down Fake Profiles

Cheryl King
Greg O’Shea Introduces New Girlfriend on Social Media

Greg O’Shea Introduces New Girlfriend on Social Media

Tanya King