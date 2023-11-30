New Article: Donna Kelce’s Instagram Post Sparks Speculation About Her Relationship with Taylor Swift

NFL fans are buzzing after a recent Instagram post Donna Kelce, the beloved mom of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Donna, who is currently dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, shared a reel showcasing her luxurious two-bedroom suite on a celebrity cruise. What caught the attention of fans was the background music playing in the lounge – Taylor Swift’s album Folklore.

Donna’s followers were quick to spot the nod to Taylor and expressed their excitement in the comments. One fan remarked, “And listening to Taylor Swift folklore album too! It’s my favorite.” Another fan speculated, “Wonder if Donna is dropping Easter eggs with the background music letting us know that Taylor is ‘the 1’ for Travis.”

The relationship between Taylor and Travis has been heating up since it was first made public in September. Taylor was seen cheering him on during a game against the Chicago Bears, alongside Donna. The couple has since been seen kissing at one of Taylor’s concerts in Argentina.

In a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal, Travis opened up about their blossoming relationship and the intense attention it has garnered. He admitted that he had never dated anyone with such a high level of fame, saying, “Obviously, I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them…I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it.”

Donna, who has become a celebrity in her own right, has a strong bond with her son Travis and clearly supports his relationship with Taylor. Her Instagram post not only gave fans a glimpse into her luxurious cruise but also sparked speculation about the connection between Donna and Taylor.

FAQ:

1. Who is Donna Kelce?

Donna Kelce is the mother of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She has gained popularity through her social media presence.

2. Who is Travis Kelce dating?

Travis Kelce is dating pop sensation Taylor Swift.

3. What was the background music in Donna Kelce’s Instagram post?

The background music in Donna Kelce’s Instagram post was Taylor Swift’s album Folklore.